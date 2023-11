Here's Why I'm Buying the Dip On Alphabet's Stock Hand Over Fist

Wall Street sometimes gets so latched on to one metric in a quarterly report that it fails to examine the report as a whole. This results in a falling stock price. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) experienced this after its earnings report, as its stock is down more than 10% since then. This looks like a buying opportunity for one of the world's most prominent companies. If you're wondering why I have a contrarian view to the market and why now is a great time to take action and buy Alphabet's stock, read on.In the crosshairs for analysts was Google Cloud revenue. It missed expectations by only growing by 22%. In a vacuum, that would seem like a decent growth rate. However, Google Cloud is in third place in the overall cloud computing market share, behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel