Here's Why I'm Buying the Dip on This Beaten-Down AI Stock -- These Services Are More Essential Than Ever, and Cash-Gushing Profits Are Coming

Cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is an odd duck in this market. Fellow data-security specialists CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are soaring on the wings of a stabilizing economy and surging interest in artificial intelligence (AI). But SentinelOne missed the memo about this sector-wide surge, and its stock price is actually down instead of up in 2023.Yet, SentinelOne's endpoint protection and identity-authentication solutions are top-notch tools, earning a 98% renewal rate from existing customers and many industry awards. Its Singularity XDR platform is at least comparable to the best CrowdStrike and Palo Alto tools, and arguably superior in some respects.All things considered, SentinelOne's stock looks spring-loaded for a terrific rebound at some point. Here's what it will take to push SentinelOne past that tipping point.