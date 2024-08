Here's Why I'm Not Selling CrowdStrike Stock --Yet

At the start of July, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) investors were a happy bunch. The stock was up over 50% for the year and doing incredibly well.Unfortunately, CrowdStrike stumbled over its own feet when it launched an update with an error that caused millions of devices to crash. This was claimed by some to be the biggest IT outage in history, which isn't something you want hanging over your head.The aftermath of that issue caused the stock to fall by about 35% from its all-time highs. Most people would likely have seen this as a clear sell sign, as the optics of this failure could spill over into its business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool