Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 02:31:00

Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Tesla Stock, Despite It Falling 9% This Year

With electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) launching its Robotaxi ride-sharing service in 2025 and with management expecting to begin production of its Optimus humanoid robot this year, it's a great time to buy shares of the growth stock, right? After all, hasn't the stock's 9% year-to-date pullback created a timely buying opportunity?Not necessarily.While Tesla's ambitious plans for the future are admirable, that doesn't automatically make the stock a buy. Underneath the surface, the company is facing some issues that investors should be aware of. Not only did Tesla's vehicle sales struggle in 2025, but profits are moving in the wrong direction. Even more, profits could remain underwhelming in 2026 as the company ramps up spending on growth initiatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten