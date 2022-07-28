|
28.07.2022 22:04:00
Here's Why InMode Stock Surged Today
Shares of medical-device company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) surged on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The company keeps beating expectations, and investors are celebrating it today. As of 3 p.m. ET, InMode stock was up 14%.In Q2, InMode generated revenue of $113.5 million, a quarterly record and an increase of 30% year over year. It's worth noting that management gave a preliminary revenue range just two weeks ago, and actual results today surpassed the high end by $0.02 million.InMode's profits grew at a slower rate than its revenue. In Q2, the company's gross margin slipped from 85% last year to 83% now. This is partially due to inflation, which is making the company's material costs go up. Furthermore, its net income of $44 million was only up around 8% year over year, with higher stock-based compensation slightly eating into its bottom line. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu InMode Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02:02
|InMode Ltd. (INMD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.07.22
|Here's Why InMode Stock Surged Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.07.22
|2 Potential Headwinds and 2 Potential Tailwinds for InMode Stock in August (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: InMode veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.22
|Is InMode a Good Stock to Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: InMode präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Why InMode Stock Popped Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.22
|This Is Why InMode Stock Fell 32% in April (MotleyFool)