28.01.2022 18:20:52
Here's Why Insulet Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday
Shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD), a medical device company, are jumping in response to regulatory approval of a new product. Investors excited about the company's new automated insulin delivery system pushed the stock 15% higher as of 11:57 a.m. ET on Friday.Today the company announced the FDA has finally approved OmniPod 5 after several long delays. Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system that integrates with a popular continuous glucose monitor from DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
