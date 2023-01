Here's Why Intel Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) sank more than 6% on Friday after the chipmaker issued a dismal financial forecast for the year ahead. Intel's revenue plummeted 32% year over year to $14 billion in the fourth quarter. A steep decline in the personal computer (PC) market weighed heavily on the semiconductor giant's results. A slowdown in the server market also took a toll.Intel is slashing expenses to better withstand the downturn. The company is reducing its workforce and curtailing spending as it seeks to reduce costs by $3 billion in 2023 and as much as $10 billion by the end of 2025. Continue reading