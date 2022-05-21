|
21.05.2022 14:20:00
Here's Why Intercontinental Exchange Bought Black Knight Financial
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), which has been known primarily as an operator of stock, bond, and commodity exchanges, has been building a presence in the mortgage business. Instead of extending credit, Intercontinental Exchange has chosen to focus on the infrastructure of making mortgage loans.It recently entered into an agreement to buy Black Knight Financial (NYSE: BKI), which builds on Intercontinental Exchange's solutions for assembling mortgage loans. Black Knight shareholders will receive $85 in either cash or stock for each share they own. The $13.1 billion deal has been approved by both boards but still needs regulatory and shareholder approvals.Here is the strategic rationale for the transaction. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!