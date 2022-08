Here's Why Investors Are Avoiding Tencent Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Once a bedrock of stability and growth, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) stock has lost its appeal among investors. From their peak in early 2021, Tencent's shares have dropped by more than 55%. The stock lost over 30% of its value this year alone.Confused (and frustrated) investors -- especially foreign investors -- want to know what caused the share price to plummet. Though we cannot pinpoint the exact reason, we can certainly make some educated guesses. Here are some of mine.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading