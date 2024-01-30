|
30.01.2024 01:02:00
Here's why Investors Are Suddenly Thrilled About Fisker Stock
Before the stock market opened for trading on Monday, it's safe to say few investors or pundits believed struggling electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR) would have a banner day. Yet that's exactly what happened; the company's share price vaulted nearly 14% higher on Monday to put it within striking distance of the psychologically important $1 per-share level.Much of this had to do with Fisker's latest news about its sales efforts, while bargain-hunting throughout the EV sector also played a role. Were investors right to be so bullish on this manufacturer, though?The immediate catalyst in Fisker's rise was its announcement that it will conduct a dealer open house in its Los Angeles-area headquarters on Tuesday. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
