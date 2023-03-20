|
Here's Why Invitation Homes Can Be a Long-Term Winner
Dividend stocks are highly underrated as long-term winners. Most investors look to high-growth stocks to deliver market-beating returns for years at a time. But dividend stocks can be winners in multiple ways. Not only can share prices grow like other traditional stocks, but dividends can also grow. These factors combined can compound earnings and create reliable passive income streams.One dividend stock I think has huge winning potential over the next 10 to 20 years is Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH). The young real estate investment trust (REIT) has barely touched the surface when it comes to market reach and has already proved itself as a resilient and wildly profitable company.Invitation Homes buys and develops single-family homes with the sole intention of renting them on annual leases. This business model is a time-tested method for investing in real estate and has proved to be one of the most resilient asset classes in the real estate industry.Continue reading
