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09.08.2026 21:00:00

Here's Why Iren Has an Edge in the Neocloud Market, According to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg

According to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the future of AI infrastructure will be defined by who controls scarce compute, not by who signs the biggest headline deal. To me, that is exactly where Iren (NASDAQ: IREN) has carved out an edge in the neocloud market over the past few months.On Meta's second-quarter 2026 earnings call, Zuckerberg talked about AI compute in a way that should make every infrastructure provider sit up. He said Meta is "getting a lot of offers for compute at a significant premium over what we paid for it". He added that the company expects to "grow a large business serving large customers" by selling capacity in the future.In simple terms, Zuckerberg is telling the world that compute bought in 2024 and 2025 are already worth more than the purchase price and that demand is far ahead of supply. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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