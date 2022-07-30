|
30.07.2022 13:00:00
Here's Why It Actually Isn't Crazy to Buy Coinbase Stock Right Now
There seems to be an unending stream of bad news coming out of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) these days. Not surprisingly, the downturn in the broader crypto market has been a downer for Coinbase as well -- there have been layoffs, unprecedented doubt about Coinbase's near-term prospects, and constant worries that the crypto market might never come back.Against this backdrop, it might be tempting to throw in the towel and sell. However, there are actually three key reasons now might be the time to buy Coinbase, which is currently trading at about $62, more than 80% lower than its 52-week high of almost $369. As long as you still believe in the future of cryptocurrency, the long-term investment thesis for buying Coinbase remains in place.First and most importantly, the underlying fundamentals for Coinbase look good. If you only listen to the drumbeat of bad news online, you might think the company is on the verge of some kind of liquidity or bankruptcy crisis. But check out its most recent forecast. What you'll find is a company with a strong balance sheet and no exposure to the insolvencies now roiling the crypto industry. Even with a squeeze on fees from crypto trading and a loss of customers, Coinbase is still allowing customers to move their funds on- and off-platform as they choose.Continue reading
