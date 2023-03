Here's Why Its Private Label Goods Give Kroger a Competitive Edge

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Grocery store chain Kroger (NYSE: KR) knocked it out of the park last quarter ... relatively speaking. While same-store sales growth of 6.2% year over year isn't exactly earth-shattering, it's huge by the grocery industry's standards. Q4's adjusted per-share earnings of $0.99 also easily topped the consensus estimate of $0.90 per share, as did Kroger's profit guidance for the fiscal year now underway.The real shining star of this company's fourth quarter, however, is hiding in plain sight. During the three-month stretch ending in January, Kroger's private label brands led the charge with 10.1% year-over-year revenue growth.That's a big deal, even if nobody's talking about it.Continue reading