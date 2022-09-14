|
Here's Why Johnson Controls Is a No-Brainer ESG Stock
Over the last two years, Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) has seen a substantial increase in its backlog. The backlog represents revenue the company has booked through new orders and expects to complete over the next years or so. A company's backlog of new business can be viewed as a barometer of future revenue growth. Its growth is helping fuel energy conservation and environmental initiatives around the world.This stock might be interesting to investors looking at ESG stocks, which stands for environmental, social, and (corporate) governance.In its recently reported results for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, Johnson Controls experienced 13% organic growth in its backlog to $11.1 billion, an all-time record for the company. That comes on the heels of an impressive string of quarterly backlog growth over the last four quarters. Here's how Johnson Controls can continue to grow its backlog.Continue reading
