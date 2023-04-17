|
17.04.2023 13:22:00
Here's Why Lawsuits Likely Won't Slow UnitedHealth Down
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), one of the largest publicly traded health insurance companies in the United States, is facing several cases brought by members unhappy over coverage decisions and costs. Although these lawsuits pose a risk to the insurance juggernaut, the company's cash and cash equivalents of over $69 billion (as of Dec. 31) and its annual growth would likely be adequate to cover adverse decisions in any or even all of them. Even still, unhappy members could give investors pause but here's why that might not matter.The company's "member" base of people covered by its plans is massive. As of Dec. 31, 2022, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual provides access to medical services for 26.7 million people. Outside the United States, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual provides almost 7.7 million people with medical and dental benefits, mainly in South America.However, these are hardly all satisfied customers. On Dec. 21, beneficiaries of UnitedHealth's self-funded plans filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Popovchak et al. v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., focusing on what they view as inadequate coverage for out-of-network costs. This, they allege, is a "self-serving scheme ... to fuel its own profits at the expense of the members," in violation of the company's fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UnitedHealth Inc.
|465,50
|0,00%
