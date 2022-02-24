|
24.02.2022 16:36:04
Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Plunging on Thursday
The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday as the situation in Ukraine has added tremendous uncertainty. As of 10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had declined by about 800 points and most other major indexes were firmly in negative territory.However, insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was performing even worse. Shares were down by nearly 10% and were trading at their lowest level ever, although they were considerably off the day's lows.Lemonade reported its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday afternoon, and investors don't seem too impressed.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!