Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Plunging on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday as the situation in Ukraine has added tremendous uncertainty. As of 10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had declined by about 800 points and most other major indexes were firmly in negative territory.However, insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was performing even worse. Shares were down by nearly 10% and were trading at their lowest level ever, although they were considerably off the day's lows.Lemonade reported its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday afternoon, and investors don't seem too impressed.Continue reading