Here’s Why Logitech Stock Has Almost Doubled Since 2018 End

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"

Logitech’s Total Revenue has grown 125% from $2.6 billion in 2018 to $5.8 billion on an LTM basis Logitech’s total revenue has seen a steady rise over the past few years, with a gradual increase from $2.6 billion in FY ’18 to $5.3 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands even higher at $5.8 billio...