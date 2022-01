Here's Why Lucid, Fisker, and ABB Are 3 Top EV Stocks for 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From software to cryptocurrency to e-commerce, seemingly every growth market is experiencing tumbling equity valuations. The electric vehicle (EV) industry is no different. It's an industry chock-full of both potentially disrupting newcomers and legacy automakers looking to move away from the internal combustion engine and toward the electric motor. But it's also an industry that depends on growth, fueled by debt that is becoming more expensive due to rising interest rates.Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Fisker (NYSE: FSR), and ABB (NYSE: ABB) are three EV stocks worth considering for 2022. Here's why they stand out as the best investment options in their industry.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading