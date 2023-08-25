|
25.08.2023 11:31:00
Here's Why Mastercard Can Pay You for Years
Dividend growth investing is a popular strategy among investors. But the emphasis can be different from person to person. Younger investors may focus more on the growth aspect than dividends, while older investors or those approaching retirement may put more emphasis on the absolute yield.For investors who believe that they are still years from retirement, the payments processor Mastercard (NYSE: MA) may be an amazing pick. Let's analyze the company's fundamentals and valuation to better understand why.With nearly 3 billion credit and debit cards on its payment network, Mastercard is the clear No. 2 payments processor to Visa's card base of 4.2 billion. This helps the former to support its whopping $377 billion market capitalization, which isn't too far behind the $490 billion market value of the latter. Due to the astonishing size of Mastercard, some investors may think that future upside is quite limited. But this couldn't be further from the truth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!