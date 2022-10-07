|
07.10.2022 22:48:17
Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Hit a New 52-Week Low Today
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) fell around 4% on Friday, which was just slightly more than the S&P 500's 2.8% drop. Meta stock even hit a new 52-week low, dropping to $132.44 per share, according to Yahoo Finance. The market's performance didn't help today, but negative news for Meta also likely played a part in bringing the stock down.Facebook rebranded to Meta Platforms last year as it went all-in on the metaverse trend. For this reason, a less-than-flattering piece from The Verge could be rattling shareholders today. The article alleges to have obtained an internal memo that says the company's metaverse platform has problems. In fact, it has so many problems that the team building it is barely using it -- not good considering the metaverse is central to Meta Platforms' vision.Additionally, Facebook released a statement today saying it's discovered around 400 apps that try to steal login information. And according to Bloomberg, around 1 million Facebook accounts have already been compromised. To be fair, this sounds more like an Apple and Alphabet problem, since the apps are downloaded from those platforms. However, it affects Facebook users nonetheless, and it could have contributed to the stock's decline today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!