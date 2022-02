Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) slid Wednesday morning after it was reported late Tuesday that the company is paying $90 million to settle a data-privacy-related class-action lawsuit. The tech stock was down by 2.9% as of 12:19 p.m. ET. For Meta, $90 million isn't exactly a lot of money -- its revenue in the fourth quarter alone was $33.7 billion. But the settlement is significant in that it adds one more dark spot to the company's already tarnished reputation. Continue reading