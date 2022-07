Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Plunged 25% in June

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell 25.1% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock was down big early in the month because investors and analysts are nervous about the semiconductor space right now. And toward the end of June, Micron reported financial results that caused the stock to fall further. One way to track market sentiment for an entire industry is to look at an industry-specific exchange-traded fund (ETF). In the semiconductor space, there are many options, one of which is iShares Semiconductor ETF. As the chart shows, investors didn't care too much for semiconductor stocks in general during June, which was a drag on Micron shares.Continue reading