Here's Why Microsoft Is Betting Big on AI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Arguably, no big company is more associated with AI (artificial intelligence) these days than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).The Windows owner has made headlines after OpenAI, the start-up it has invested $10 billion in, launched ChatGPT three months ago, a generative AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm, signing up more than 100 million users in just a few weeks.While every big tech company is working on some form of AI technology, Microsoft seems to be the most aggressive at this point. It has already launched a new version of its Bing search engine that integrates ChatGPT technology into searches, improving responses and allowing for follow-up questions, and it has embedded the technology in other products like Windows, its Azure cloud-infrastructure service, and its Edge web browser.Continue reading