Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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12.03.2026 18:40:35
Here's Why Microsoft Is Still the Safest AI Stock You Can Own in 2026
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), one of the world's largest tech companies, is a major player in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. It owns 27% of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and it blends the start-up's generative AI tools with other models across its cloud-based services. It's also integrated its own Copilot AI assistant into most of its products and services.Yet Microsoft's stock has only risen about 6% over the past 12 months, even as many other AI stocks delivered double-digit gains. Let's see why that happened -- and why Microsoft is still one of the safest AI stocks you can own in 2026 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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