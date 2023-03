Here's Why Microsoft Isn't Sweating a Looming Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though nobody can say with certainty whether we'll be entering a recession in 2023, enough signs are pointing that way to cause both people and businesses to begin preparing accordingly. For investors, this could mean rough times ahead for many of their investments.Big tech has had its fair share of humble pie in the past 12 months, and with a looming recession in 2023, it might get worse before it gets better. However, of all big tech companies, none may be more recession-resistant than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).One thing differentiating Microsoft from many competitors is just how diverse its revenue streams are. Its ecosystem of products and services all do a good job of pulling in their fair share of the revenue load.