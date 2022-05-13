|
13.05.2022 18:22:36
Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were soaring this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, it appears that investors were reacting to the price of Bitcoin bouncing back above $30,000 today. MicroStrategy has acquired more than 129,000 Bitcoins over the past several years. The tech stock had spiked by 21% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. MicroStrategy says that it's the "world's largest publicly traded corporate owner of bitcoin," which was great for shareholders when Bitcoin's price was soaring. But the company's crypto holdings have been a drag on its stock as Bitcoin's price has plummeted over the past several months.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
