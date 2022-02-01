|
01.02.2022 17:47:48
Here's Why Moderna Is Rising Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 2.3% as of 10:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday after jumping as much as 4.5% earlier in the day, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain came following the company's announcement on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to Moderna's messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (mRNA-1273). This approval applies for individuals ages 18 and older. In one sense, the full FDA approval for Spikevax doesn't mean all that much for Moderna. The vaccine has been available in the U.S. under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) since Dec. 18, 2020. The full approval won't change anything about which patients can receive the vaccine or how they do so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
