Here's Why MongoDB Fell 8% in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) tumbled 7.8% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, even though there wasn't any major news about the company itself. Earnings season has been tough for many tech stocks, with cloud computing services sparking particular concern on Wall Street.Rumblings elsewhere in the market caused investors to sour on MongoDB and some of its peers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading