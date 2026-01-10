MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
10.01.2026 14:12:00
Here's Why MP Materials Stock Slumped in December (And Why It's Surging in 2026)
Shares in MP Materials (NYSE: MP) have experienced a volatile ride over the past few months. They declined by 18.5% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, only to rise by 23.7% in 2026 as I write. What's going on and what can investors expect in the future?Rare-earth materials took a hit in October after China agreed to a one-year delay in imposing restrictions on rare-earth exports to the U.S. While that's a positive for the U.S. on the whole, it serves to reduce the clamor for urgent action to secure a domestic supply of rare-earth materials and magnets critical to the modern economy. MP Materials has been a major beneficiary of that trend with a transformative public-private partnership deal signed with the Department of Defense in July. A few days later, MP Materials signed a $500 million partnership with Apple. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
