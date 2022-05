Here's Why Mr. Cooper Has Outperformed Its Peers This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been downright awful for mortgage originators as the Fed ramps up its efforts to get outsized inflation back under control. While the Fed has only recently started hiking the Federal Funds rate in earnest, longer-term rates have been rising steadily all year. Rising rates mean bad news for originators as volumes dry up.And yet one mortgage originator, Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ: COOP), has managed to outperform its peers this year. What is its secret? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading