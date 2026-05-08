Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
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08.05.2026 13:50:00
Here's Why Navitas Shares Soared 88% in April
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock is up 121% as of this writing in 2026, and it rose a remarkable 88.1% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move is a classic case of what happens when bearish investors get trapped in a short squeeze at a relatively small-capitalization company operating in an industry that receives a valuation rerating.The most widely followed semiconductor index, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, rose a whopping 38% in April, as the market priced in ongoing strength in AI-related investment and, in turn, the chips needed to power AI capabilities. It's a development that Navitas is highly sensitive to, because its management has engineered a significant shift toward this market. The company is a leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) chips, and its roots lie in making chips for mobile and consumer products. However, over the last couple of years, its management has shifted its focus toward AI data centers (Navitas is a partner with Nvidia in developing the architecture for the next generation of data centers) , grid & energy, high-performance computing, and industrial (electric vehicle) end markets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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