Navitas Aktie

Navitas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2

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03.06.2026 13:40:00

Here's Why Navitas Shares Surged by 61% in May (Hint: It's AI-Related)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) shares rose by a remarkable 61.2% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes due to a confluence of positive events for the company of the month that helped confirm Navitas as one of the most highly sensitive stocks to the AI infrastructure boom. It's a company that Wall Street analysts don't expect to generate earnings until 2030. The bears argue that the AI spending "bubble" will burst by then, while the bulls argue that AI infrastructure is only in its early innings and point to continually rising expectations as a sign of growing momentum. The bulls won the argument in May. Navitas' exposure to the high-power end markets, most notably AI data centers (it's an Nvidia partner in developing power chips for the next generation of high-voltage data centers), and including energy/grid infrastructure and industrial electrification, puts it at the forefront of the debate. That's why some bears tend to take short positions in the stock, hoping to inordinately benefit from an AI stock correction. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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