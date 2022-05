Here's Why Netflix Stock Climbed Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were rising this afternoon after The New York Times reported that the company could launch an ad-supported video streaming tier earlier than Netflix's management previously said. The video streaming stock was up by more than 5% today and had gained 2.8% at the end of the trading day. According to The New York Times, Netflix told employees that it could launch its ad-supported, lower-priced tier in the last calendar quarter of this year. If true, that would be significantly faster than management's earlier timeline of one to two years. Continue reading