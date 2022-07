Here's Why Netflix Stock Could Soar Next Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a tough year for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors. After climbing to a new all-time high late last year, the stock has been in freefall, plunging roughly 75%. After Netflix experienced a growth spurt during the pandemic, subscribers left for greener pastures, as the streaming giant posted its first decline in subscriber numbers in more than a decade.Yet with all the negativity currently baked in, and a number of potential catalysts on the horizon, it wouldn't take much to send Netflix stock soaring. With its second-quarter earnings due after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19, here's what investors should be watching.After the company forecast growth of roughly 2.5 million subscribers for the first quarter of 2022, Netflix investors were taken aback when it reported a loss of roughly 200,000 subscribers, its first such decline in more than 10 years. If that weren't enough, management added fuel to the fire, suggesting it could lose as many as 2 million more subscribers in the second quarter.