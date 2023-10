Here's Why Netflix Stock Is Still Uninvestible Despite Subscriber Growth

To say Wall Street loved Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) quarter may be an understatement, as the stock shot up 16% the day following the report. Most of this enthusiasm stemmed from growing paid memberships and strong guidance, but I still have reservations about Netflix stock.Despite a good third quarter, I still think Netflix stock is uninvestible. If you're curious about why I have a contrarian view, read on to find out.Netflix's subscriber growth can be traced to a few catalysts, namely an advertising tier and a crackdown on password sharing. This forced many Netflix faithful subscribers to either pay for their own memberships or pay more for the primary subscriber's membership.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel