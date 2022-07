Here's Why Netflix Will Win the Streaming Wars

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first quarter of 2022 brought a loss of 200,000 subscribers for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), prompting the media to question the company's position in the streaming wars. Despite a disappointing first quarter, the popularity of Netflix's recent releases proves the streamer's content is more than capable of competing with other platforms. Here's why Netflix can beat out the competition with its content.Netflix released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things, Season 4, on May 27. The show accumulated 286.79 million viewing hours in its first week, breaking the streamer's record for the biggest premiere ever. The new season featured a Kate Bush song titled "Running Up That Hill," which climbed to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 in the U.K. -- 37 years after it was released.The overwhelming popularity of Stranger Things has seen Netflix create a franchise that has deeply permeated pop culture. And yet, this is by no means a one-off event. The second season of Bridgerton, which premiered only two months earlier on March 25, held Netflix's previous record for the biggest release weekend. Additionally, Stranger Things has now become the third title ever to break five billion weekly viewing minutes -- reaching 5.1 billion -- after Tiger King with 5.3 billion and Ozark with 5.2 billion, all of which are Netflix originals.Continue reading