Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWLY / ISIN: AU0000297962
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14.07.2026 17:36:32
Here's Why Newmont Stock Popped Today (Hint: Wall Street Likes its Valuation)
Shares in gold miner Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) rose by as much as 5.4% in early morning trading today. Yes, the price of gold is up slightly as I write, but that's not the real reason investors feel more optimistic today. The likely catalyst for the stock's move today is a TD Cowen analyst's upgrade of the stock from a hold recommendation to a buy, even as the analyst, Steven Green, nudged the price target down to $127 from $129. The stock has been weak recently and is down by a low single-digit percentage on the year. That's enticing enough to encourage the analyst to recommend the stock on valuation grounds. Evaluating commodity stocks like Newmont is always a difficult endeavor, as it always implies some sort of assumption for the underlying commodity it produces; in this case, gold.However, I do think there's a strong case for agreeing with the analyst. The weakness in gold prices this year is not surprising, given the rush by investors to invest in the precious metal last year. Simply put, the massive influx of speculative money into gold left it susceptible to a correction, as easy money can flow in and out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Newmont Corporation Registered Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh
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08.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Newmont stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Ausblick: Newmont zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Newmont stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Newmont präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Newmont legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)