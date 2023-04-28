|
28.04.2023 23:17:00
Here's Why NextEra Energy Is a No-Brainer Dividend Growth Stock
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is not a cheap stock, sporting a price-to-earnings ratio of 37. That's a figure you'd expect from a technology start-up, not a utility. However, if you are looking for a utility with a fast-rising dividend, this company is probably among the best options around. Here's why dividend growth investors will definitely like the NextEra story.NextEra is really two businesses in one. It operates one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S. via its Florida Power & Light division, which has long benefited from in-migration to the Sunshine State. And it operates NextEra Energy Resources, which is the world's largest producer of wind and solar power. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!