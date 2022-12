Here's Why NextEra Energy Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has been an unstoppable growth stock. The clean-energy infrastructure company has expanded its adjusted earnings per share at an 8.4% compound annual rate since 2006. Meanwhile, it has grown its dividend at an even faster 9.8% compound annual rate. These catalysts have powered NextEra to nearly triple the total returns of the S&P 500 over the last 15 years. The renewable-energy-powered juggernaut has ample growth still ahead. It sees a jaw-dropping $4 trillion investment opportunity over the next 30 years to decarbonize the U.S. economy. As a leader in this space, NextEra is a no-brainer growth stock to buy and hold long term.NextEra is the largest electric utility in the country and a world leader in producing wind energy and solar power. It currently has 63 gigawatts (GW) of power-generation assets in operation, the bulk of which produce lower carbon energy. However, that's a fraction of the opportunity it sees ahead as the U.S. decarbonizes by building out additional renewables and storage capacity: