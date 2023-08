Here's Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

Shares of electric heavy truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) continued their remarkable run today. The stock has rocketed higher by almost 300% since the end of May and jumped as much as another 15.4% this morning. The stock had settled back to a gain of 13.2% as of 10:15 a.m. ET.Today's surge comes after the company announced an agreement with J.B. Hunt Transport for the sale of 13 Nikola electric trucks to the trucking company. With a market cap of more than $20 billion, J.B. Hunt is likely the largest company Nikola has announced as a customer to date. The order consists of 10 battery electric Class 8 trucks along with three hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles. Initial delivery is expected as soon as August. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel