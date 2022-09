Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. Image source: Nio.For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period. That revenue was also almost 4% higher than it booked in the first quarter of 2022. But its losses grew substantially, which triggered the session's initial share price drop. Nio's net loss of more than $400 million was more than 50% higher than its loss in the previous quarter. But investors looked beyond the short-term headwinds that caused those growing losses and saw a better long-term outlook. Continue reading