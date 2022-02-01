Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021.Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price. But the shares bounced off of the day's low and were trading 1.5% higher as of 11:37 a.m. ET.Nio delivered 9,652 for the month of January, but investors may have first reacted to the fact that its rival XPeng topped that with shipments of almost 13,000 electric vehicles. That more than doubled year over year and may be why investors initially didn't take Nio's results well. But Nio also gave investors some updates that could have shifted sentiment. Continue reading