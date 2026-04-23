Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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23.04.2026 13:40:00
Here's Why Nvidia and Broadcom Are Still Leading the Pack for AI Investing
There are countless ways to invest in artificial intelligence. While some may prefer to put money into software companies or electrical infrastructure suppliers, the way I keep circling back to is through the chip designers, notably Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Both of these are seen as premier AI investments, and they can be summed up with one word: profits.These two companies are making a ton of money right now from AI, and their earnings are only expected to rise. Some software companies are still fighting for market dominance, and how those businesses will fare over the long term is still unknown. Similarly, construction and infrastructure plays may only see a one-time flash-in-the-pan boost from the current phase of the AI cycle.Broadcom and Nvidia, however, are positioned to be long-term benefactors of this trend, and despite their impressive performances to date, their stocks remain great buys now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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