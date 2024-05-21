|
21.05.2024 10:25:00
Here's Why Nvidia Stock Could Sustain Its Stunning Bull Run After May 22
This year is shaping up to be a record-breaking one for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors as shares of the semiconductor giant have already shot up more than 91%, and there is a good chance that the stock's rally could get a nice shot in the arm once Nvidia reports its first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Wednesday, May 22.Nvidia is heading into its next quarterly report riding on favorable developments within the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market, which can help it crush Wall Street's expectations. KeyBanc analyst John Vinh predicts Nvidia will deliver $5.81 per share in Q1 earnings on revenue of $25.6 billion. That's higher than the consensus expectations of $5.57 per share in earnings and $24.6 billion in revenue.Vinh's forecast also exceeds Nvidia's revenue guidance of $24 billion, and it won't be surprising to see the company match the KeyBanc analyst's expectations considering its immense pricing power and dominant share in the AI chip market. Those are precisely the reasons why Vinh forecasts a serious acceleration in Nvidia's growth in the current quarter and the second half of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|15.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
