12.08.2024 23:15:06
Here's Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Today
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock posted significant gains in Monday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader's share price climbed 4.1% in the daily session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Nvidia stock got a boost in today's trading as investors and analysts reassessed the impact of a potential delay for the first generation of the company's upcoming Blackwell processors. The company's share price likely also got a boost from news that the graphics processing unit (GPU) frontrunner had signed a new AI training deal with the state of California. Nvidia has been touting the importance of developing AI systems for countries. The company anticipates a dramatic ramping of public sector spending to develop artificial intelligence systems as countries aim to shore up national defense capabilities and overall sovereignty. The announcement of the new training partnership with California reflects a similar dynamic on a U.S.-state level. It wouldn't be surprising to see Nvidia announce additional AI training deals with other states in the near future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
