16.11.2023 15:05:00
Here's Why Nvidia's Latest AI Chip Could Send the Stock Soaring in 2024
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) lead in artificial intelligence (AI) chips has led to eye-popping financial growth this year and supercharged the chipmaker's stock big time -- with its shares rising more than 230% in 2023 as of this writing -- and the good part is that the company is taking steps to ensure that it continues to be the dominant force in this niche next year as well.The company's H100 data center processor has turned out to be the go-to chip for organizations and governments looking to train AI models. The waiting period for this $40,000 chip reportedly runs into months and is one of the reasons why Nvidia controls a whopping 80% of the AI chip market. Nvidia is now looking to build up on the success of the H100 with an updated H200 processor, which is set to be shipped to customers in the second quarter of 2024.Let's see how this updated processor could help Nvidia maintain its hegemony in AI chips and give the stock a nice boost next year.
