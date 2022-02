Here's Why Offerpad and Opendoor Soared on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market rebounded sharply on Thursday after opening much lower. As of 3:30 pm EST, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly in positive territory, while the Dow Jones had recovered to the flatline.However, certain real estate technology stocks were among the best performers in the market. Pure-play iBuyer Offerpad (NYSE: OPAD) was up by 25% for the day, while rival Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) wasn't too far behind with an 18% gain of its own.Offerpad reported its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings on Wednesday afternoon. To put it mildly, they were quite strong.Continue reading