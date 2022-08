Here's Why Olo Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of restaurant online ordering platform Olo (NYSE: OLO) dropped like a rock on Friday, after the company lowered its revenue guidance for the remainder of 2022. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Olo stock was down a whopping 33% and is down more than 80% from its all-time high.Olo's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was actually what investors should have expected. Previously, management said it would generate Q2 revenue of $45.5 million to $46 million. And in Q2, it generated revenue of $45.6 million, up 27% year over year and inside management's guidance range.The company ended Q2 with its software being used at 82,000 locations, which was unchanged from the first quarter.Continue reading