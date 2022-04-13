13.04.2022 12:00:00

Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. But the pandemic offered Etsy an extra lift. That's as people opted for online shopping -- and ordered items like face masks on Etsy.But Etsy's growth isn't set to end with the pandemic. And a particular operation may even offer it a boost that eventually could equal billions of dollars in revenue. I'm talking about Etsy's acquisition of Elo7, a Brazilian marketplace for handmade items. Etsy completed the operation last year. Why is this such a valuable asset for Etsy? Let's check out the following two charts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,90 -2,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland zeigen sich zuversichtlicher. In Asien geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen