13.04.2022 12:00:00
Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions
Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. But the pandemic offered Etsy an extra lift. That's as people opted for online shopping -- and ordered items like face masks on Etsy.But Etsy's growth isn't set to end with the pandemic. And a particular operation may even offer it a boost that eventually could equal billions of dollars in revenue. I'm talking about Etsy's acquisition of Elo7, a Brazilian marketplace for handmade items. Etsy completed the operation last year. Why is this such a valuable asset for Etsy? Let's check out the following two charts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
